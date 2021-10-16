Two storm recovery workers injured when unmanned tractor runs them over

Published 9:08 pm Saturday, October 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two workers performing storm recovery work were injured Thursday in Louisiana when an unmanned tractor somehow slipped into gear and ran them over, police reported.

Slidell, Louisiana police said the two men were injured after a tractor without a driver ran them over.

Both men were described as having severe injuries and had to be airlifted from the scene on Pontchartrain Drive.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an accident.

