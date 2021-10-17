Three people dead after bullets fly at Mississippi night club

Published 1:32 pm Sunday, October 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police investigators say three people were shot and killed early Sunday morning at a nightclub, but they’re still trying to figure out what led to the crimes.

Jackson police reported that a shooting occurred at Club Rain on Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson.

A 25-year-old woman was found shot several times near the club’s front entrance while two others — a 22-year-old woman and a man believed to be in his 20s — were found shot multiples times toward the rear of the club.

All three people died of their wounds. The victims’ identities were not immediately released pending the notification of family members.

