New coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall, state reports

Published 6:11 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to decline, the state reported Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 770 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 498,560, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 300 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,939.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 464 on Monday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 18.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 556 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4577 119 88 18
Alcorn 5646 101 130 20
Amite 2040 55 57 9
Attala 3305 89 187 36
Benton 1475 38 47 10
Bolivar 6268 146 239 33
Calhoun 2781 45 44 7
Carroll 1682 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2978 67 61 15
Choctaw 1330 26 12 0
Claiborne 1316 37 46 9
Clarke 2906 94 133 32
Clay 3067 75 41 5
Coahoma 4127 104 138 13
Copiah 4456 92 104 14
Covington 4278 94 142 39
De Soto 31916 399 124 26
Forrest 13428 250 283 60
Franklin 1191 28 41 5
George 4949 79 71 9
Greene 2160 48 57 6
Grenada 3700 108 156 32
Hancock 7703 126 72 15
Harrison 34150 535 532 77
Hinds 31878 624 852 139
Holmes 2672 87 109 20
Humphreys 1290 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4605 105 135 24
Jackson 24352 379 284 41
Jasper 3285 65 46 2
Jefferson 942 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1709 42 9 1
Jones 13789 241 236 43
Kemper 1413 41 50 10
Lafayette 8462 138 199 56
Lamar 10491 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11944 315 481 107
Lawrence 2114 40 27 2
Leake 4076 87 99 17
Lee 15450 235 225 43
Leflore 4631 144 240 55
Lincoln 5421 134 205 40
Lowndes 10966 185 280 65
Madison 14547 279 416 72
Marion 4222 107 162 24
Marshall 6398 132 69 17
Monroe 6740 174 191 55
Montgomery 1793 56 64 10
Neshoba 6613 206 228 60
Newton 3810 79 87 15
Noxubee 1859 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7118 130 270 39
Panola 6466 131 103 15
Pearl River 9454 237 210 42
Perry 2048 55 24 9
Pike 5794 152 174 43
Pontotoc 6620 102 86 13
Prentiss 4648 81 101 15
Quitman 1063 28 0 0
Rankin 21928 388 492 68
Scott 4711 98 116 19
Sharkey 640 20 45 8
Simpson 4423 116 161 20
Smith 2624 50 72 8
Stone 3587 64 88 14
Sunflower 4217 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2258 51 50 7
Tate 4553 109 80 19
Tippah 4660 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3580 91 103 28
Tunica 1590 39 19 3
Union 5967 94 132 23
Walthall 2177 63 69 14
Warren 6656 176 173 38
Washington 7371 157 203 41
Wayne 4385 72 80 13
Webster 2018 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1045 39 25 6
Winston 3134 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2328 47 82 22
Yazoo 4403 86 151 20
Total 498,560 9,939 11,275 2,087

