Traffic dispute ends with gunshot in middle of crowd gathered for Mississippi balloon festival

A traffic accident in an area filled with crowds gathered for a Mississippi festival ended with a gunshot Saturday night.

The incident happened on the corner of Main and Broadway streets in Natchez, where people were celebrating the second day of the annual Natchez Balloon Festival.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said Sunday afternoon that someone had shot a gun into the air after getting angry after their vehicle being struck by another driver.

“Thankfully, no one got hurt,” Gibson said. “Apart from that and one public drunk, this weekend has gone by without a single incident.”

Gibson said it appeared that the drivers involved in the accident settled the dispute between themselves and left the scene before police arrived. Firing a weapon inside of city limits is against the law and is a misdemeanor if done without meaning to cause anyone harm, he said.

The Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident.