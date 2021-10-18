Veterans receive day of free care at Mississippi dental office

Published 12:33 pm Monday, October 18, 2021

By The Associated Press

A Mississippi dentist’s office has provided more than $4,500 in free cleanings, teeth whitening and other care to veterans and first responders, to express gratitude for their service.

The Enterprise-Journal reported that Dr. Stephanie Ricks and her staff donated their time and services Thursday as part of Freedom Day USA, which encourages businesses to offer free goods and services to veterans.

“Wow. I really do appreciate that,” veteran David Knox said after he received dental work.

Ricks and her staff first participated in Freedom Day USA in 2020 after she heard about it through her business coach with Fortune Management.
“Last year when we did it, we didn’t advertise quickly enough,” Ricks said. “It was kind of last-minute and we didn’t have as good of a turnout.”
This year’s turnout was much better, she said. She said the hygienist in her office was completely booked. Free services were for same-day dental care only.

Ricks said one patient received two fillings, and that service was worth more than $400.

“Most of them come for their exams, X-rays cleanings, and then any dental work if they get it done today, it’s free,” she said. “And if not, then we do a pretty good discount.”

One of Ricks’ existing patients is a veteran who went to her office twice during the week.

“We had one patient who was seen for a cleaning earlier in the week and we had an availability for an in-office whitening, so he’s getting that done today,” Ricks said of the service that normally costs $400.

