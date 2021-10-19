Inmate in Mississippi detention center dies after reportedly being assaulted by other detainees

Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The death of an inmate in a Mississippi detention center is under investigation after the man had been assaulted by other detainees.

Michael Richardson was found unresponsive in the Raymond Detention Center on Monday, according to and official from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary reports are that Richardson was a victim of an assault by several other detainees. Richardson reportedly experienced a medical episode after the assault.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is conducting an investigation of the incident.

More News

An Invisible Threat: 1 in 3 Mississippi women say they have stayed sober on night out for fear of drink spiking

Report: 6 billion gallons of partly treated sewage dumped into river 7 years after Mississippi city agreed to fix system

Woman reaches plea deal after disabled daughter found dead amid filth

Mississippi man gets 70 years for gunning down father of five while walking out of his apartment

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article