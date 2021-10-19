Mississippi man gets 70 years for gunning down father of five while walking out of his apartment

Published 6:51 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for his role in a 2018 murder.

Circuit Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Darnell Stevenson after a jury found him guilty for his role in the 2018 murder of Lewis Jackson, III, aggravated assault of Joshua Beamer and Alicia Mason, and a drive-by shooting at Holiday Apartments.

Adams County District Attorney Shameca Collins told WLBT News that Jackson had five young children and was “gunned down” while he was walking out of his apartment. Collins said Beamer and Mason were in bed when their apartment was shot up from an assault rifle.

Collins said she thanks the Natchez Police Department for doing a great job and to Blackwell for handing out an appropriate sentence.

 

