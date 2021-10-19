Missouri man arrested for making false bomb threat at business on popular Mississippi college town square

Published 5:42 am Tuesday, October 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Missouri man was arrested for making a false bomb threat to a business on the Oxford Courthouse Square this weekend

On October 17th, 2021, at approximately 12:28 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call of a bomb threat to a business in the 100 block of Courthouse Square.

Officers coordinated with law enforcement and the Oxford Fire Department to evacuate and secure the immediate area. Once the scene was secured, OPD personnel and University Police Department’s K-9 cleared the building and deemed the area safe.

While officers were protecting the area, an immediate investigation into the source of the call began. OPD and Metro Narcotics were able to identify Blake Portnoy, 23, of Missouri as the caller.

Portnoy was charged with False Reporting of a Bomb and given a $50,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More News

Mississippi man gets 70 years for gunning down father of five while walking out of his apartment

Mississippi police chief to residents: Stop running to social media to post complaints and address real problems

Two Mississippi towns vying for Best Historic Small Town in America. Have you placed your vote?

Mississippi man arrested after trying to sell on social media generators reportedly stolen from storage unit

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article