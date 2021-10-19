New coronavirus case averages in Mississippi rise after month of declines, state reports

Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

After more than a month of daily declines, Mississippi’s average weekly number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Tuesday with the latest date released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,278 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 499,838, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 299 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 18 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,957.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 529 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 580 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4584 119 88 18
Alcorn 5654 101 130 20
Amite 2046 55 57 9
Attala 3307 89 189 36
Benton 1484 38 47 10
Bolivar 6291 147 239 33
Calhoun 2788 45 44 7
Carroll 1685 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2988 67 61 15
Choctaw 1333 26 12 0
Claiborne 1319 37 46 9
Clarke 2918 94 133 32
Clay 3073 76 41 5
Coahoma 4143 104 138 13
Copiah 4473 92 104 14
Covington 4283 94 142 39
De Soto 32000 401 124 26
Forrest 13434 250 283 60
Franklin 1193 28 41 5
George 4961 79 72 9
Greene 2168 48 57 6
Grenada 3703 108 156 32
Hancock 7721 126 72 15
Harrison 34258 537 532 77
Hinds 31898 625 852 139
Holmes 2676 87 109 20
Humphreys 1291 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4620 105 135 24
Jackson 24452 379 284 41
Jasper 3292 65 46 2
Jefferson 943 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1713 42 9 1
Jones 13819 241 236 43
Kemper 1418 41 50 10
Lafayette 8538 138 199 56
Lamar 10499 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11981 316 481 107
Lawrence 2119 40 27 2
Leake 4080 87 99 17
Lee 15482 235 225 43
Leflore 4651 144 240 55
Lincoln 5426 134 205 40
Lowndes 10986 188 280 66
Madison 14558 279 416 72
Marion 4222 107 162 24
Marshall 6453 133 69 17
Monroe 6763 176 191 55
Montgomery 1794 56 64 10
Neshoba 6624 206 228 60
Newton 3816 79 87 15
Noxubee 1862 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7133 131 270 39
Panola 6498 131 103 15
Pearl River 9473 237 210 42
Perry 2052 55 24 9
Pike 5806 152 174 43
Pontotoc 6645 102 86 13
Prentiss 4663 81 101 15
Quitman 1064 28 0 0
Rankin 21953 388 492 68
Scott 4718 98 116 19
Sharkey 640 20 45 8
Simpson 4436 116 161 20
Smith 2631 50 72 8
Stone 3593 64 88 14
Sunflower 4231 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2268 51 50 7
Tate 4569 109 80 19
Tippah 4677 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3593 92 103 28
Tunica 1594 39 19 3
Union 5992 94 132 23
Walthall 2186 63 69 14
Warren 6678 176 174 38
Washington 7409 157 203 41
Wayne 4390 72 80 13
Webster 2026 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1045 39 25 6
Winston 3139 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2332 47 82 22
Yazoo 4428 87 151 20
Total 499,838 9,957 11,279 2,088

More News

10 foods that boost immunity

10 critical nutrients—and the plant-based foods packed with them

An Invisible Threat: 1 in 3 Mississippi women say they have stayed sober on night out for fear of drink spiking

Inmate in Mississippi detention center dies after reportedly being assaulted by other detainees

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article