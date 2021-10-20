Teenager killed in wreck with Mississippi school bus Wednesday morning
Published 1:14 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021
The driver of a pickup truck was killed Wednesday morning in a crash with a school bus in south Mississippi.
The Laurel Leader-Call newspaper reports that a teenager was driving the pickup that was involved in a fiery crash with a school bus on US 84 West near Roy Jefcoat Road in Jones County.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The sheriff’s department said nobody on the bus was reported injured.