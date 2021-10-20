Three men charged in connection with 7-year-old boy’s murder, police say.

Published 9:33 pm Wednesday, October 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old boy shot to death last week.

Cartravious “C.J.” Brown Jr. was shot and killed last Monday at a landromat in Clarksdale. He was a second-grade student.

Clarksville police said they arrest Jontavious Smith and Kadarius Thomas and charged them with Brown’s murder.

Police said Brandon Washington was charged with being an accessory to murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The three were being held without bond.

