Two Mississippi teens detained after posting threatening message toward school

Two 16-year-old Mississippi high school students were detained by law enforcement after they posted a threatening message towards a school on social media.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department posted a press release about the incident on Facebook Wednesday.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson told the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that his department received information about two male students who were involved in making a post about a school shooting on Snapchat and TikTok. The post was generic and didn’t mention a specific school, Johnson said.

The two students were detained upon arrival at the school.

“It was determined that one student sent a message to another student and that student in turn posted it for other people to see. Both juveniles were then transported to the Lee County Detention Center,’ the press release said.

“Although at no point was the threat to be carried out. The fact of making such threat either in a false manner, jokingly, or other wise, is a criminal offense when directed towards the school, faculty, or other students,” the post continued. “Anyone making such statements with the intent to carry out a certain crime, or false threat of such, to disrupt a school will be prosecuted.”