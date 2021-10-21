9 Mississippi ghost tales that will keep you up Halloween night

It’s Halloween, and Mississippi has no shortage of paranormal tales for the spookiest night of the year. With legends of demons, confederate ghosts and cults there is plenty of fright to be had all over the magnolia state, and some you can even visit to see for yourself. So grab some candy and check out nine of the allegedly most haunted places in the state.

Three-legged lady road

The tale of the three-legged lady takes place on a lonely stretch of Nash Road in Columbus. Legend has it that a young girl was kidnapped, murdered and dismembered—her body parts strewn into the woods nearby.

Her mother wandered the woods looking for her, but only found a single leg, and hopelessly kept searching for the rest of the body parts. Residents have reported seeing her lurking along with the road with her “third leg” in tow. Many drivers try to “summon” her by turning off their headlights and honking their horn three times.

This supposedly can lead to her to chasing or hitting the vehicle, and when the cars have sped off and the dust has cleared, reports of handprints appearing on the car have echoed around the town. Whether or not any residents have ever seen the lady, this tradition has led to plenty of car crashes in this area.

Old North Panola Hospital

In Batesville, the hospital has been closed down for years, but the rumors of it’s haunting are still very much alive. Legend has it that a wing of the hospital sometimes housed mentally ill patients, and their spirits still inhabit the hospital.

You can’t enter the hospital anymore, but screams and voices have been heard from outside. Nearby residents sometimes leave toys outside for the children who died at the hospital and allegedly still roam the premises.

Delta Psi Fraternity house

Ole Miss student and Delta Psi Fraternity brother Jim Bridges died in a drunk driving accident in 1966. Bridges was returning from the LSU game in Baton Rouge to confront his cheating girlfriend when he fatally crashed his car.

Soon after, reports of paranormal experiences began, such as the glass framed composite photo from the year he died always cracking over his face. Brothers said they could hear his laugh at parties, saw shadowy figures leaning against doorways and witnessed books with his initials mysteriously falling off the bookshelf in the library.

Sightings have continued to this day, and one sister from a visiting co-ed Delta Psi Chapter recalled being helped up the stairs by a man whom she said she later recognized as Jim from the composite photos. While the tales from the brothers of Delta Psi were of a friendly spirit, another fraternity lived in the house for a short time while Delta Psi was suspended from campus, and had a different perspective. Some of those brothers claimed strange experiences of being grabbed or pushed if they ventured around the house during the night.

McRaven House

Perhaps the most famous haunted house in Mississippi is the McRaven House in Vicksburg. The ghost tales go all the way back to the Civil War, when the grounds of the home served as a field hospital and campsite for Confederate troops. Eleven people were buried on the property, but the most popularly reported apparition is Mary Elizabeth Howard, who died during childbirth in the house.

She, along with Confederate soldiers, have allegedly made appearances all over the property.



You can tour the house and see for yourself today.

King’s Tavern

Perhaps the most grisly ghost story of Mississippi hails from King’s Tavern in Natchez.



The building was constructed in the 1700s, but in the 1930s, a spine-chilling discovery was made. An expansion to the fireplace led workers to uncover three skeletons behind the wall and a jeweled dagger that was believed to be the murder weapon.

It’s unknown who the men were, but the woman was said to be Madeline, the mistress of the founder, Richard King. Madeline and the two men have reportedly been seen and heard haunting the tavern. To make things even more gruesome, an infant was allegedly murdered there in the 1700s, and a baby’s cries have been heard by workers in empty rooms of the Tavern.

Rowan Oak

William Faulkner’s home is a classic Oxford haunt anchored in Faulkner’s own story of Judith, the daughter of the home’s original owner, Col. Robert Sheegog.

Judith supposedly threw herself off the balcony over lost love. But the bigger legend stems from sightings of the late author himself. Tales of him roaming the property, especially at night, or being seen writing on the walls of the home have circulated around Oxford for years.

Waverly Mansion

Originally a four-story home built in Columbus in 1852, the house had been abandoned for many years and had fallen into disrepair before Robert and Donna Snow purchased the house and set to renovating it.

The story goes that a young girl’s voice would call out “Mama” day after day. Soon, sightings emerged of a small girl with blonde hair and a nightgown who disappeared if seen.

One of the beds in the house would show the imprint of a young girl, as if her ghost were resting there. A reflection of a Confederate soldier has been spotted in the mirrors of the home, and reported sounds of piano music and parties have also occurred.

Devil Worshipper Road

The myths involving Shubuta Road in Waynesboro are less defined than some of the other haunted areas on the list, but it might be the wildest tale of all. According to lore, satanic sacrifices and strange occult practices took place all over the road, and supposedly cars driving at night now mysteriously have engines die on the road frequently.

Shadowy figures and cars being shook were also reported. But the most absurd tale has to do with a satan dedicated farmer. The farmer allegedly made a deal with the devil and sold his soul in exchange for power, but was tricked and turned into a demonic creature that resembled a 7-foot Satyr with glowing eyes. Referred to as “Goat Man,” the creature is said to appear in front of stopped vehicles with a pitchfork in hand.

Troy Smith Field at Bogue Chitto High School

When the football field at Bogue Chitto high school was made, the school forgot about the graves of Bennett Hilliard Bilbo and Chester Bisbee.

The turf went over their unmarked graves, and their bodies are still under the 40-yard line. Once, an opponent mysteriously tripped up right at the spot of their remains, stopping what would have been a game-winning touchdown.