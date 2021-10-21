Mississippi high school student found with gun on campus

A Mississippi high school student was found with an unloaded gun on school property.

WAPT in Jackson reports that officials from the Clinton Public School District confirmed that a Clinton High School student was found on campus with an unloaded firearm.

Administrators immediately removed the student and found the unloaded gun in a gym bag, according to a news release. School officials and a resource officer confiscated the gun.

The 16-year-old male student was then arrested by Clinton police officers and charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. The student was taken to the Henley Young Youth Detention Center.