Mississippi man on the run for month arrested for attempted murder of estranged wife

Published 6:03 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man who has been wanted for the attempted murder of his estranged wife in September has been taken into custody.

United States Marshals have located and captured Albert Bernardo Loftin. Loftin was taken into custody in Pearl River County Wednesday afternoon.

A BOLO had been issued for Loftin, who was considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly shot his estranged wife Laronda Harper multiple times on Sept. 21 in Bassfield.

Harper was hit in the legs and abdomen, underwent multiple surgeries and is recovering.

Loftin was transported to the Jefferson Davis County jail by Jefferson Davis County investigators. He has been charged with attempted murder and felony possession of a firearm.

More News

Eight missing, endangered children — in New Orleans, Southern Mississippi — recovered during US Marshal investigation

Mississippi high school student found with gun on campus

9 Mississippi ghost tales that will keep you up Halloween night

How climate change has affected each state

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article