New coronavirus cases continue to drop slowly in Mississippi, latest statistics show

Published 4:46 pm Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Kevin Cooper

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to slowly fall, the state reported Thursday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 422 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 500,708, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 298 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,977.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 476 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 503 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4586 119 88 18
Alcorn 5667 101 130 20
Amite 2051 55 57 9
Attala 3314 89 189 36
Benton 1487 38 47 10
Bolivar 6313 148 239 33
Calhoun 2793 46 44 7
Carroll 1688 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2996 67 61 15
Choctaw 1334 26 12 0
Claiborne 1324 37 46 9
Clarke 2924 94 133 32
Clay 3079 76 41 5
Coahoma 4159 104 138 13
Copiah 4485 92 104 14
Covington 4287 94 142 39
De Soto 32080 403 124 26
Forrest 13447 251 283 60
Franklin 1200 28 41 5
George 4967 79 73 9
Greene 2190 48 57 6
Grenada 3706 108 156 32
Hancock 7728 126 72 15
Harrison 34312 538 532 77
Hinds 31924 627 852 139
Holmes 2678 87 109 20
Humphreys 1292 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4633 105 135 24
Jackson 24482 379 284 41
Jasper 3299 65 46 2
Jefferson 945 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1715 42 9 1
Jones 13838 242 237 43
Kemper 1419 41 50 10
Lafayette 8547 139 199 56
Lamar 10508 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11985 316 481 107
Lawrence 2124 40 27 2
Leake 4082 88 99 17
Lee 15530 235 225 43
Leflore 4657 144 240 55
Lincoln 5433 135 205 40
Lowndes 11030 188 280 66
Madison 14574 280 416 72
Marion 4225 108 162 24
Marshall 6462 134 69 17
Monroe 6769 176 191 55
Montgomery 1796 56 64 10
Neshoba 6635 206 228 60
Newton 3815 79 87 15
Noxubee 1866 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7142 131 270 39
Panola 6520 131 103 15
Pearl River 9503 237 210 42
Perry 2053 56 24 9
Pike 5817 152 174 43
Pontotoc 6659 102 86 13
Prentiss 4668 81 101 15
Quitman 1064 28 0 0
Rankin 21983 390 492 69
Scott 4726 98 116 19
Sharkey 640 20 45 8
Simpson 4445 116 161 20
Smith 2638 50 72 8
Stone 3597 64 88 14
Sunflower 4237 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2271 51 50 7
Tate 4584 110 80 19
Tippah 4690 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3596 92 103 28
Tunica 1594 39 19 3
Union 6024 94 132 23
Walthall 2187 63 69 14
Warren 6682 176 174 38
Washington 7422 157 203 41
Wayne 4397 72 80 13
Webster 2027 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6
Winston 3142 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2337 47 82 22
Yazoo 4439 87 152 20
Total 500,708 9,977 11,282 2,089

