Mississippi’s tiniest museum never closes, requires no tickets and offers enormous experiences for all ages
Published 11:54 am Friday, October 22, 2021
One of Mississippi’s fastest-growing attractions — and arguably one of the most minuscule — has two new interactive exhibits.
Guests to the Pocket Alley, a re-imagined downtown alley, can now view a miniature art gallery and movie theater, in addition to the alley’s already wildly popular Pocket Museum and public art murals.
The alley has quickly become a must-see for visitors and locals. See info about the Pocket Alley’s history below and let me know if you would like to speak with an organizer about this adaptive attraction that has seen massive success during a global pandemic.
In August 2020, when Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater closed due to the pandemic, leaders realized it was time to do something fun with the alley behind the theater.
Organizers opened a boarded-up window in the theater’s storeroom where they installed security glass, shelves and LED lights– creating the Pocket Museum. The alley took off from there – the city added string lighting and tables, artists were commissioned to paint murals and other interactive exhibits would soon follow. See details on each exhibit below:
The Pocket Alley is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year. Visitors don’t need to purchase tickets or even step inside an actual space to revel in the experience.