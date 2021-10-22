Police: Man shot while driving down street in Mississippi’s Capital City, crashes car, later dies at hospital

Published 6:58 am Friday, October 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 20-year-old while he was driving his car early Friday morning.

Jackson police say Jordan Walker, 20, was killed after he was shot in a vehicle near Fortification and State streets.

The vehicle Walker was driving crashed near Fortification and State streets, police said.

Walker was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries

Police have no suspects or motives at this time.

 

