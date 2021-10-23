Friday high school football scores: How did your team do?
Published 6:22 am Saturday, October 23, 2021
Aberdeen 51, Hatley 0
Alcorn Central 40, Middleton, Tenn. 12
Baldwyn 42, Belmont 14
Bayou Aca. 45, Magnolia Heights 27
Benton Academy 40, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0
Biggersville 64, Falkner 16
Bogue Chitto 31, Amite County 8
Brandon 24, Oak Grove 17
Brookhaven 26, Florence 14
Brookhaven Academy 35, Wayne Aca. 13
Byhalia 20, Holly Springs 0
Canton 14, Jim Hill 13
Canton Academy 28, Winona Christian 7
Carroll Aca. 30, Winston Aca. 14
Central Hinds Aca. 33, St. Andrew’s 0
Central Holmes 20, Indianola Aca. 14
Centreville Aca. 46, Amite School 6
Choctaw County 62, Bruce 7
Christian Collegiate 43, Prentiss Christian 33
Clinton 23, Grenada 0
Columbia 27, Poplarville 3
Columbus 21, Saltillo 3
Copiah Aca. 59, Silliman, La. 0
D’Iberville 41, Gulfport 28
East Central 27, Gautier 21
East Union 37, Potts Camp 12
East Webster 42, Eupora 14
Enterprise Clarke 48, Southeast Lauderdale 14
Enterprise Lincoln 52, Lumberton 38
Franklin Co. 28, Wilkinson County 24
French Camp 27, Noxapater 14
Gentry 26, Greenwood 6
Greene County 33, Northeast Jones 25
Greenville Christian 74, Delta Streets 0
Hamilton 19, Vardaman 13
Harrison Central 34, Hancock 22
Hartfield Academy 22, Jackson Prep 17
Hattiesburg 14, Wayne County 13
Hazlehurst 50, Crystal Springs 18
Heritage Academy 35, Pillow Aca. 21
Hernando 27, Horn Lake 26
Holmes County Central 32, Callaway 0
Humphreys Aca. 30, Delta Aca. 8
Itawamba AHS 28, Caledonia 14
J.Z. George 48, O’Bannon 6
Jackson Aca. 34, Presbyterian Christian 26
Kemper Aca. 54, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 6
Kemper County 44, Philadelphia 27
Kosciusko 56, Northeast Lauderdale 6
Kossuth 39, Mantachie 0
Lafayette 28, Cleveland Central 18
Lake 41, Nanih Waiya 6
Lake Cormorant 28, New Hope 14
Lawrence County 34, Purvis 0
Leake Aca. 37, Lamar Christian 14
Leland 34, Riverside 0
Louisville 49, Leake Central 0
Loyd Star 36, West Lincoln 21
Madison Central 31, Germantown 0
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Parklane Aca. 7
Magee 52, Wesson 0
Manchester Aca. 42, Calhoun Aca. 20
McComb 42, Wingfield 6
McEvans 26, South Delta 24, 2OT
Mendenhall 41, Richland 7
Meridian 31, Petal 28
Mize 26, Stringer 6
Morton 63, Forest 20
Moss Point 42, Bay 0
Mount Olive 40, Resurrection Catholic 22
Myrtle 33, Walnut 16
Natchez 30, South Jones 6
Neshoba Central 10, Vicksburg 6
Newton 56, Port Gibson 20
Newton County 51, Quitman 28
North Delta 14, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 0
North Panola 70, Rosa Fort 20
North Pike 49, Raymond 14
North Sunflower Aca. 58, Columbus Christian 16
Northpoint Christian 42, Sheffield, Tenn. 0
Oak Hill Aca. 20, Marshall Aca. 14
Ocean Springs 48, St. Martin 0
Olive Branch 20, Center Hill 13
Oxford 42, Starkville 35
Pascagoula 20, Biloxi 17
Pass Christian 31, Stone 24
Pearl 64, Northwest Rankin 44
Pelahatchie 48, Pisgah 6
Picayune 59, George County 33
Pontotoc 26, North Pontotoc 13
Raleigh 56, McLaurin 7
Ripley 52, Houston 44
Sacred Heart 42, East Marion 36
Scott Central 51, Puckett 0
Sebastopol 56, Leake County 0
Seminary 35, St. Patrick 0
Senatobia 42, Yazoo City 6
Shannon 58, Corinth 28
Simpson Aca. 47, East Rankin Aca. 14
Smithville 43, H.W. Byers 12
South Panola 35, DeSoto Central 6
South Pontotoc 49, New Albany 34
St. Joseph-Madison 39, Park Place Christian Academy 6
St. Stanislaus 33, Perry Central 6
Starkville Aca. 42, Washington School 0
Sumrall 39, Forrest Co. AHS 21
Sylva-Bay Aca. 42, Hillcrest Christian 16
TCPS 47, Thrasher 6
Taylorsville 27, Richton 12
Tri-County Aca. 48, St. Aloysius 0
Tunica Academy 46, Marvell Academy, Ark. 38
Tupelo 35, Murrah 0
Tylertown 45, Jefferson County 0
Union 29, Clarkdale 8
Vancleave 49, Pearl River Central 29
Warren Central 31, Terry 0
Water Valley 56, Booneville 27
West Bolivar 28, Coldwater 0
West Harrison 42, Long Beach 12
West Jones 24, Laurel 21
West Lauderdale 43, Choctaw Central 21
West Lowndes 42, Ethel 2
West Point 42, Greenville 8
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 60, Discovery Christian 0
Winona 42, Amanda Elzy 20
Yazoo County 35, Ruleville 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarksdale vs. Coahoma Co., ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com