Friday high school football scores: How did your team do?

Published 6:22 am Saturday, October 23, 2021

By The Associated Press

Aberdeen 51, Hatley 0

Alcorn Central 40, Middleton, Tenn. 12

Baldwyn 42, Belmont 14

Bayou Aca. 45, Magnolia Heights 27

Benton Academy 40, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 0

Biggersville 64, Falkner 16

Bogue Chitto 31, Amite County 8

Brandon 24, Oak Grove 17

Brookhaven 26, Florence 14

Brookhaven Academy 35, Wayne Aca. 13

Byhalia 20, Holly Springs 0

Canton 14, Jim Hill 13

Canton Academy 28, Winona Christian 7

Carroll Aca. 30, Winston Aca. 14

Central Hinds Aca. 33, St. Andrew’s 0

Central Holmes 20, Indianola Aca. 14

Centreville Aca. 46, Amite School 6

Choctaw County 62, Bruce 7

Christian Collegiate 43, Prentiss Christian 33

Clinton 23, Grenada 0

Columbia 27, Poplarville 3

Columbus 21, Saltillo 3

Copiah Aca. 59, Silliman, La. 0

D’Iberville 41, Gulfport 28

East Central 27, Gautier 21

East Union 37, Potts Camp 12

East Webster 42, Eupora 14

Enterprise Clarke 48, Southeast Lauderdale 14

Enterprise Lincoln 52, Lumberton 38

Franklin Co. 28, Wilkinson County 24

French Camp 27, Noxapater 14

Gentry 26, Greenwood 6

Greene County 33, Northeast Jones 25

Greenville Christian 74, Delta Streets 0

Hamilton 19, Vardaman 13

Harrison Central 34, Hancock 22

Hartfield Academy 22, Jackson Prep 17

Hattiesburg 14, Wayne County 13

Hazlehurst 50, Crystal Springs 18

Heritage Academy 35, Pillow Aca. 21

Hernando 27, Horn Lake 26

Holmes County Central 32, Callaway 0

Humphreys Aca. 30, Delta Aca. 8

Itawamba AHS 28, Caledonia 14

J.Z. George 48, O’Bannon 6

Jackson Aca. 34, Presbyterian Christian 26

Kemper Aca. 54, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 6

Kemper County 44, Philadelphia 27

Kosciusko 56, Northeast Lauderdale 6

Kossuth 39, Mantachie 0

Lafayette 28, Cleveland Central 18

Lake 41, Nanih Waiya 6

Lake Cormorant 28, New Hope 14

Lawrence County 34, Purvis 0

Leake Aca. 37, Lamar Christian 14

Leland 34, Riverside 0

Louisville 49, Leake Central 0

Loyd Star 36, West Lincoln 21

Madison Central 31, Germantown 0

Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 42, Parklane Aca. 7

Magee 52, Wesson 0

Manchester Aca. 42, Calhoun Aca. 20

McComb 42, Wingfield 6

McEvans 26, South Delta 24, 2OT

Mendenhall 41, Richland 7

Meridian 31, Petal 28

Mize 26, Stringer 6

Morton 63, Forest 20

Moss Point 42, Bay 0

Mount Olive 40, Resurrection Catholic 22

Myrtle 33, Walnut 16

Natchez 30, South Jones 6

Neshoba Central 10, Vicksburg 6

Newton 56, Port Gibson 20

Newton County 51, Quitman 28

North Delta 14, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 0

North Panola 70, Rosa Fort 20

North Pike 49, Raymond 14

North Sunflower Aca. 58, Columbus Christian 16

Northpoint Christian 42, Sheffield, Tenn. 0

Oak Hill Aca. 20, Marshall Aca. 14

Ocean Springs 48, St. Martin 0

Olive Branch 20, Center Hill 13

Oxford 42, Starkville 35

Pascagoula 20, Biloxi 17

Pass Christian 31, Stone 24

Pearl 64, Northwest Rankin 44

Pelahatchie 48, Pisgah 6

Picayune 59, George County 33

Pontotoc 26, North Pontotoc 13

Raleigh 56, McLaurin 7

Ripley 52, Houston 44

Sacred Heart 42, East Marion 36

Scott Central 51, Puckett 0

Sebastopol 56, Leake County 0

Seminary 35, St. Patrick 0

Senatobia 42, Yazoo City 6

Shannon 58, Corinth 28

Simpson Aca. 47, East Rankin Aca. 14

Smithville 43, H.W. Byers 12

South Panola 35, DeSoto Central 6

South Pontotoc 49, New Albany 34

St. Joseph-Madison 39, Park Place Christian Academy 6

St. Stanislaus 33, Perry Central 6

Starkville Aca. 42, Washington School 0

Sumrall 39, Forrest Co. AHS 21

Sylva-Bay Aca. 42, Hillcrest Christian 16

TCPS 47, Thrasher 6

Taylorsville 27, Richton 12

Tri-County Aca. 48, St. Aloysius 0

Tunica Academy 46, Marvell Academy, Ark. 38

Tupelo 35, Murrah 0

Tylertown 45, Jefferson County 0

Union 29, Clarkdale 8

Vancleave 49, Pearl River Central 29

Warren Central 31, Terry 0

Water Valley 56, Booneville 27

West Bolivar 28, Coldwater 0

West Harrison 42, Long Beach 12

West Jones 24, Laurel 21

West Lauderdale 43, Choctaw Central 21

West Lowndes 42, Ethel 2

West Point 42, Greenville 8

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 60, Discovery Christian 0

Winona 42, Amanda Elzy 20

Yazoo County 35, Ruleville 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarksdale vs. Coahoma Co., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

More News

Mississippi fugitive arrested with meth, marijuana, ecstasy, loaded gun

Eli Manning excited for “special” weekend back in Oxford. Former Mississippi quarterback joins father, Chucky Mullins in select group.

Where are the workers? Job aid has ended, yet fewer people are working in Mississippi, other states

Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to fall, state reports

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article