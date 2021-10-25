Mississippi coronavirus death toll tops 10,000, as new cases continue to decline, state reports

Mississippi’s total death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic crossed a significant mark Monday despite falling new case numbers.

More than 10,000 Mississippians have died since the pandemic began in March 2020. Approximately 1 in 5 of those deaths were reported in the last three month, state statistics show.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 555 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 501,652, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 298 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 34 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,024.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 442 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 453 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.