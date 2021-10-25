Mississippi coronavirus death toll tops 10,000, as new cases continue to decline, state reports

Published 2:15 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s total death toll from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic crossed a significant mark Monday despite falling new case numbers.

More than 10,000 Mississippians have died since the pandemic began in March 2020. Approximately 1 in 5 of those deaths were reported in the last three month, state statistics show.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 555 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 501,652, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 298 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 34 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,024.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 442 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 453 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4592 119 88 18
Alcorn 5676 102 130 20
Amite 2052 56 57 9
Attala 3317 89 189 36
Benton 1492 39 47 10
Bolivar 6323 150 239 33
Calhoun 2794 47 44 7
Carroll 1693 38 52 11
Chickasaw 3010 67 61 15
Choctaw 1333 26 12 0
Claiborne 1328 37 46 9
Clarke 2925 94 133 32
Clay 3089 77 41 5
Coahoma 4168 107 138 13
Copiah 4487 92 104 14
Covington 4290 94 142 39
De Soto 32162 408 124 26
Forrest 13461 252 283 60
Franklin 1203 28 41 5
George 4974 79 73 9
Greene 2194 49 57 6
Grenada 3711 108 156 32
Hancock 7740 127 72 15
Harrison 34353 540 532 77
Hinds 31977 631 852 139
Holmes 2679 87 109 20
Humphreys 1296 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4640 105 135 24
Jackson 24508 383 284 41
Jasper 3301 65 46 2
Jefferson 947 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1722 43 9 1
Jones 13867 243 237 43
Kemper 1419 41 50 10
Lafayette 8557 140 199 56
Lamar 10522 136 56 12
Lauderdale 11998 317 481 107
Lawrence 2131 40 27 2
Leake 4086 88 99 17
Lee 15596 235 225 43
Leflore 4663 144 240 55
Lincoln 5439 135 205 40
Lowndes 11065 188 280 66
Madison 14597 280 416 72
Marion 4232 108 162 24
Marshall 6476 135 69 17
Monroe 6787 178 191 55
Montgomery 1796 57 64 10
Neshoba 6642 206 228 60
Newton 3817 79 87 15
Noxubee 1868 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7147 133 270 39
Panola 6542 131 103 15
Pearl River 9547 237 210 42
Perry 2059 56 24 9
Pike 5824 152 174 43
Pontotoc 6677 104 86 13
Prentiss 4691 82 101 15
Quitman 1065 28 0 0
Rankin 22015 390 492 69
Scott 4730 98 116 19
Sharkey 642 20 45 8
Simpson 4448 116 161 20
Smith 2641 50 72 8
Stone 3606 64 88 14
Sunflower 4240 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2282 51 50 7
Tate 4592 111 80 19
Tippah 4703 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3600 92 103 28
Tunica 1600 39 19 3
Union 6057 94 132 23
Walthall 2187 64 69 14
Warren 6706 176 174 38
Washington 7443 160 202 41
Wayne 4400 72 80 13
Webster 2030 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6
Winston 3146 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2345 47 82 22
Yazoo 4448 87 152 20
Total 501,652 10,024 11,281 2,089

 

