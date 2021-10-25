Mississippi gun battle ends with two dead, three injured after dozens of rounds fired, police say

A gun battle in a north Mississippi town Sunday left two people dead and three more wounded, police say.

The shooting occurred in Crenshaw, Mississippi, a small community in north Mississippi.

The men killed were Derrick Small Jr. and Deshun Anderson. Both died at the scene of the shooting.

Police said Monday the shooting was still under investigation, but that between 60 and 100 bullets were fired in the gunfight.

The suspects were still on the loose Monday and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Crenshaw Sherif’s Office.