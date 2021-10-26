Mississippi man who was reportedly lying on railroad tracks dies after being hit by train Tuesday

A 39-year-old Mississippi man died early Tuesday morning after being hit by a train.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that the man was killed after a train struck him just after 3 a.m. at the tracks on Cowan Road near the intersection of Collins Boulevard and Curcor Drive, just north of Highway 90.

Officials identified the victim Tuesday as Michael Freed of Gulfport.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Freed was lying in the middle of the tracks and died of blunt force trauma.

Freed was pronounced dead at 3:20 a.m.