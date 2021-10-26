New coronavirus cases rise Tuesday for the first day in a week, Mississippi health officials say; dozens more deaths reported

Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s average numbers of daily new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Tuesday for the first time after a week of declines.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,670 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 503,322, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 296 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 33 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,057.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 498 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 514 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4617 120 88 18
Alcorn 5691 102 130 20
Amite 2060 56 57 9
Attala 3352 90 189 36
Benton 1494 39 47 10
Bolivar 6331 150 239 33
Calhoun 2799 47 44 7
Carroll 1696 39 52 11
Chickasaw 3023 67 61 15
Choctaw 1346 27 12 0
Claiborne 1328 38 46 9
Clarke 2958 94 133 32
Clay 3090 77 41 5
Coahoma 4178 108 138 14
Copiah 4500 92 104 14
Covington 4298 94 142 39
De Soto 32318 411 124 26
Forrest 13506 253 283 60
Franklin 1207 28 44 5
George 5029 79 73 9
Greene 2206 49 57 6
Grenada 3731 108 156 32
Hancock 7751 130 72 15
Harrison 34400 541 532 77
Hinds 32074 631 852 139
Holmes 2687 88 109 20
Humphreys 1297 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4651 105 135 24
Jackson 24551 386 283 41
Jasper 3365 65 46 2
Jefferson 959 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1722 43 9 1
Jones 13894 243 237 43
Kemper 1421 41 50 10
Lafayette 8581 140 199 56
Lamar 10531 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12037 318 481 107
Lawrence 2136 40 27 2
Leake 4098 88 99 17
Lee 15657 235 225 43
Leflore 4676 144 240 55
Lincoln 5468 135 205 40
Lowndes 11091 192 279 66
Madison 14662 281 416 72
Marion 4236 108 162 24
Marshall 6494 135 69 17
Monroe 6796 178 191 55
Montgomery 1797 57 64 10
Neshoba 6656 206 228 60
Newton 3831 79 87 15
Noxubee 1869 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7152 133 270 40
Panola 6572 131 103 15
Pearl River 9557 238 210 42
Perry 2064 56 24 9
Pike 5849 154 174 43
Pontotoc 6736 104 86 13
Prentiss 4715 82 101 15
Quitman 1068 28 0 0
Rankin 22103 391 492 69
Scott 4741 98 117 19
Sharkey 642 20 45 8
Simpson 4458 116 163 20
Smith 2665 50 72 8
Stone 3606 64 88 14
Sunflower 4246 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2287 52 50 7
Tate 4632 111 80 19
Tippah 4724 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3615 92 103 28
Tunica 1601 39 19 3
Union 6077 94 132 23
Walthall 2193 64 69 14
Warren 6752 176 174 38
Washington 7458 161 202 41
Wayne 4407 72 80 13
Webster 2034 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6
Winston 3153 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2372 47 82 22
Yazoo 4453 88 152 20
Total 503,322 10,057 11,285 2,091

 

