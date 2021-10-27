Mississippi man arrested after allegedly taking wife at gunpoint to remote wooded area, threatened to kill her

Published 6:15 am Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man kidnapping and other charges after he reportedly took his wife at gunpoint from their house to a remote area and threatened to kill her.

Jeffery Ozene Germany, 41, faces multiple charges including aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is charged with taking his wife from their Marsman Road residence in Rankin County to a remote wooded area.

The victim was eventually found safe and Germany was taken into custody without incident.

He is now in the Rankin County Jail without bond.

More News

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

15 ways we give social media companies personal data

Best movie for every type of horror fan

Voter demographics of every state

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article