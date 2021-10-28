New coronavirus cases remain relatively stable, state reports

Published 5:36 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus remained relatively stable Thursday as Mississippi health officials released the latest data.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 343 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 504,009, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 296 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,064.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 472 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 474 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4622 120 88 18
Alcorn 5701 102 130 20
Amite 2064 56 57 9
Attala 3352 90 189 36
Benton 1500 39 47 10
Bolivar 6339 150 239 33
Calhoun 2806 47 44 7
Carroll 1697 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3031 67 61 15
Choctaw 1347 27 12 0
Claiborne 1331 38 46 9
Clarke 2971 94 133 32
Clay 3093 77 41 5
Coahoma 4186 108 138 14
Copiah 4500 92 104 14
Covington 4303 94 142 39
De Soto 32375 412 124 26
Forrest 13521 253 283 60
Franklin 1211 28 44 5
George 5043 79 73 9
Greene 2211 49 57 6
Grenada 3732 108 156 32
Hancock 7755 130 72 15
Harrison 34445 541 533 77
Hinds 32114 632 853 139
Holmes 2688 88 109 20
Humphreys 1299 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4654 105 135 24
Jackson 24569 386 283 41
Jasper 3367 65 46 2
Jefferson 958 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13911 243 237 43
Kemper 1422 41 50 10
Lafayette 8592 140 199 56
Lamar 10536 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12040 318 481 107
Lawrence 2137 40 27 2
Leake 4100 88 99 17
Lee 15689 235 225 43
Leflore 4678 144 240 55
Lincoln 5474 135 205 40
Lowndes 11099 192 279 66
Madison 14677 281 416 72
Marion 4238 108 162 24
Marshall 6503 136 69 17
Monroe 6807 178 191 55
Montgomery 1801 57 64 10
Neshoba 6658 206 228 60
Newton 3833 79 87 15
Noxubee 1871 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7158 133 270 40
Panola 6579 131 103 15
Pearl River 9582 238 210 42
Perry 2070 56 24 9
Pike 5862 154 174 43
Pontotoc 6769 104 86 13
Prentiss 4746 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22117 392 492 69
Scott 4742 98 117 19
Sharkey 642 20 45 8
Simpson 4466 116 163 20
Smith 2675 51 71 8
Stone 3609 64 88 14
Sunflower 4248 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2293 52 50 7
Tate 4639 111 80 19
Tippah 4729 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3627 92 103 28
Tunica 1606 39 19 3
Union 6092 94 132 23
Walthall 2196 64 69 14
Warren 6757 176 174 38
Washington 7469 162 202 41
Wayne 4409 72 80 13
Webster 2035 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6
Winston 3158 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2379 47 82 22
Yazoo 4466 88 152 20
Total 504,009 10,064 11,286 2,091

