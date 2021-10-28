Woman dies after vehicle flips after possible tornado in Mississippi

Published 2:05 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities say a woman died in a car accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after a possible tornado swept through the area.

WLOX-TV reports a woman was driving down Highway 63 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday when her vehicle flipped multiple times. She was thrown from the car and died, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Earl Etheridge said.

A house near the crash was also damaged Wednesday night. Etheridge said officials believe both the car accident and the damage to the house were caused by a tornado, but that he needs to wait for a confirmation from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning on Wednesday for the Mississippi coast. Weather Service officials were assessing the area Thursday and will issue a report.

A possible tornado also touched down in Pearl River County on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.

More News

Mississippi arts school founder arrested on 10 counts of sex charges involving children — some were his students

Death of University of Southern Mississippi student being investigated

‘It was like a bomb coming through’ Officials suspect EF1 tornado ripped through town, flipped delivery truck on Mississippi interstate

You might be surprised how many crashes were caused by deer on Mississippi’s highways last year. Officials warn drivers to be alert.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article