Woman dies after vehicle flips after possible tornado in Mississippi

Authorities say a woman died in a car accident on the Mississippi Gulf Coast after a possible tornado swept through the area.

WLOX-TV reports a woman was driving down Highway 63 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday when her vehicle flipped multiple times. She was thrown from the car and died, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Earl Etheridge said.

A house near the crash was also damaged Wednesday night. Etheridge said officials believe both the car accident and the damage to the house were caused by a tornado, but that he needs to wait for a confirmation from the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning on Wednesday for the Mississippi coast. Weather Service officials were assessing the area Thursday and will issue a report.

A possible tornado also touched down in Pearl River County on Wednesday. No injuries have been reported.