COVID-19 coronavirus cases slowly fall in Mississippi, state records indicate

Published 1:00 pm Friday, October 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to fall Friday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 309 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 504,318, meaning that nearly 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,075.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 460 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 466 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4623 120 88 18
Alcorn 5703 102 130 20
Amite 2065 56 57 9
Attala 3352 90 189 36
Benton 1503 39 47 10
Bolivar 6344 151 239 33
Calhoun 2809 47 44 7
Carroll 1698 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3033 67 61 15
Choctaw 1347 27 12 0
Claiborne 1333 38 46 9
Clarke 2976 94 133 32
Clay 3094 77 41 5
Coahoma 4186 109 138 14
Copiah 4501 92 104 14
Covington 4303 94 142 39
De Soto 32394 412 124 26
Forrest 13527 253 283 60
Franklin 1214 28 44 5
George 5048 79 73 9
Greene 2212 49 57 6
Grenada 3734 108 156 32
Hancock 7758 130 72 15
Harrison 34446 542 534 77
Hinds 32131 632 853 139
Holmes 2689 88 109 20
Humphreys 1300 39 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4660 105 135 24
Jackson 24582 386 283 41
Jasper 3369 65 46 2
Jefferson 958 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13913 243 237 43
Kemper 1423 41 50 10
Lafayette 8598 140 199 56
Lamar 10538 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12048 318 481 107
Lawrence 2138 40 27 2
Leake 4100 88 99 17
Lee 15707 235 225 43
Leflore 4683 144 240 55
Lincoln 5476 135 206 40
Lowndes 11105 192 279 66
Madison 14680 281 416 72
Marion 4239 108 162 24
Marshall 6504 137 69 17
Monroe 6822 179 191 55
Montgomery 1802 57 64 10
Neshoba 6664 206 228 60
Newton 3832 79 87 15
Noxubee 1871 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7158 133 270 40
Panola 6585 131 103 15
Pearl River 9591 240 210 42
Perry 2077 56 24 9
Pike 5863 154 176 43
Pontotoc 6779 106 86 13
Prentiss 4762 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22137 392 492 69
Scott 4743 98 117 19
Sharkey 642 20 45 8
Simpson 4470 116 163 20
Smith 2675 51 71 8
Stone 3618 64 88 14
Sunflower 4253 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2293 52 50 7
Tate 4641 111 80 19
Tippah 4732 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3634 92 103 28
Tunica 1608 39 19 3
Union 6106 94 132 23
Walthall 2196 64 69 14
Warren 6757 176 174 38
Washington 7471 162 202 41
Wayne 4409 72 80 13
Webster 2036 46 67 14
Wilkinson 1051 39 25 6
Winston 3160 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2380 47 82 22
Yazoo 4469 89 152 20
Total 504,318 10,075 11,294 2,091

 

