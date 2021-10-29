Former Mississippi mayor, co-owner of legendary Delta blues club Bill Luckett dies

Bill Luckett, former Mississippi mayor and co-owner of the Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale has died.

News of Luckett’s passing was reported on the social media page of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Clarksdale

Luckett was the Democratic candidate for governor in 2011 and was a long-time business partner with actor and Mississippi native Morgan Freeman. Luckett and Freeman co-owned Ground Zero blues club in Clarksdale.

A 1973 graduate of the University of Mississippi Law School, Luckett worked at the Luckett Tyner Law Firm in Clarksdale.

He was elected Mayor of Clarksdale in 2013. He served as Mayor until 2017.

Luckett’s cause of death has not been released.