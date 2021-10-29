Mississippi man charged with 10 counts of rape, other charges involving two underage children

A Mississippi man has been charged with 10 counts of statutory rape after an investigation into the sexual abuse of two underage children.

Joseph Richard Wilson, 59, of Booneville, was charged with 10 counts of statutory rape and four counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said his office immediately opened an investigation when it was alerted to the possible abuse of children on Oct. 25.

The investigation led to the identification of two suspects. A search warrant was executed at a Prentiss County residence where Wilson and another suspect — Heather Dione Towery— were taken into custody without incident.

Towery, 43, of Booneville, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Wilson’s bond was set at $500,000 during his initial appearance in court. Towery’s bond was set at $50,000.