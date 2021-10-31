18-wheeler crashes into Mississippi house

A Jackson family found an unwanted visitor when an unoccupied 18-wheeler crashed into their house damaging the residence and two cars parked in the family garage.

WAPT in Jackson reports that the tractor-trailer crashed into a home on Forest Hill Road in Jackson at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday.

The truck, owned by a construction company that was demolishing a nearby house, was reportedly improperly parked.

Two family members were at the house when the wreck happened, but neither were injured in the crash. No one was inside the truck when the truck crashed into the building.

The truck knocked out the house’s garage door and collided with the two parked cars inside.

Jackson police are investigating the incident.