Dollar General shooting leaves man in critical condition
Published 9:07 pm Sunday, October 31, 2021
A shooting at a Mississippi Dollar General store left one ma critically injured and a suspect in custody, a Memphis TV station reported Sunday.
The shooting occurred Sunday in the parking lot of the Dollar General in Mount Pleasant, Mississippi, in Marshall County, WREG-TV reported.
The station reported that the suspect was apparently attempting to carjack a customer at the store. The victim was reportedly shot multiple times in the chest and was listed in critical condition at a Memphis hospital.
The suspect who was detained was not immediately identified but was expected to be charged with first-degree murder.