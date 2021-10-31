South Mississippi shooting leaves one woman dead, another wounded. Three arrests made.

Three men have been arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault stemming from a shooting that killed one woman and left another wounded early Saturday morning in Lumberton.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office report that three men — ages 24, 21 and 19 — have been taken into custody and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The identities of the suspects have not been released until formal charges are made.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two cars sideswiped each other and that the occupants of one car got out and started shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened near Myrick Avenue and Eighth Street in Lumberton.

One woman reportedly died in the shooting and another was wounded.

Lumberton police found a car nearby on Myrick Avenue that matched the descriptions of the one that had left the scene. The three suspects who were arrested were reported to have been with the vehicle.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.