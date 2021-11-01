Mississippi coronavirus cases continue to slowly fall, state reports

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to fall slowly Monday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 493 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 504,811, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 23 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,098.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 57 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 451 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 447 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Toals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.