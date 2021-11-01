Two shot at Mississippi 24-hour restaurant early Monday morning

Published 5:47 am Monday, November 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement are investigating a double shooting early Sunday morning.

Two people have been shot at Waffle House in Brookhaven, according to the Brookhaven Daily Leader.

Brookhaven Police officers are working an active crime scene at the 24-hour restaurant on Brookway Boulevard following a double shooting around 3 a.m. Monday.

At least one of the victims has been airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, according to BPD Chief Kenneth Collins.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.

