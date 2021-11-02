Louisiana jailer shot, killed wife and 8-month-old daughter on Halloween, deputies report

Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Louisiana prison guard shot and killed his wife and infant on Halloween, police say.

Blake Bardwell, 26, called Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies to his home by telling them a crime had occurred. When deputies arrived, they found his wife and their 8-month-old daughter dead, lying in a pool of blood.

KTVE-TV reported that Bardwell, who was outside the apartment when deputies arrived, admitted to deputies that he had shot and killed his wife and daughter.

Bardwell was an employee at the Ouachita Correctional Center and was initially booked into the center where he worked. He was fired upon his arrest and later moved to a different jail.

More News

Dead body found in Tennessee may be that of Mississippi woman reported missing since May

Special elections will fill 2 seats in Mississippi Senate

Woman, infant killed in Monday evening crash on Mississippi highway

Mississippi woman fires off gun in her purse while reaching for cell phone at basketball game

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article