Mississippi’s number of new coronavirus cases falls to level not seen since early July; more than 30 more deaths reported

Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases fell to a weekly average not seen since early July, before the delta variant ravaged the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 455 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 505,266, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 31 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,129.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 278 on Tuesday. It was the lowest level since July 11.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 388 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4647 122 88 18
Alcorn 5717 103 130 20
Amite 2068 56 57 9
Attala 3353 90 189 36
Benton 1505 39 47 10
Bolivar 6361 151 239 33
Calhoun 2813 49 44 7
Carroll 1705 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3040 67 61 15
Choctaw 1347 27 12 0
Claiborne 1334 38 46 9
Clarke 2978 95 132 32
Clay 3097 77 41 5
Coahoma 4192 109 138 14
Copiah 4503 93 104 15
Covington 4306 95 142 39
De Soto 32462 420 124 26
Forrest 13539 253 283 60
Franklin 1215 28 44 5
George 5052 79 73 9
Greene 2213 49 57 6
Grenada 3736 108 156 32
Hancock 7772 130 72 15
Harrison 34485 546 534 77
Hinds 32171 637 853 139
Holmes 2691 88 109 20
Humphreys 1300 39 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4679 105 135 24
Jackson 24627 386 283 41
Jasper 3371 65 46 2
Jefferson 959 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13923 243 237 43
Kemper 1425 41 50 10
Lafayette 8627 140 199 56
Lamar 10547 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12064 323 480 108
Lawrence 2140 40 27 2
Leake 4104 89 99 17
Lee 15758 236 225 43
Leflore 4692 144 240 55
Lincoln 5483 136 208 41
Lowndes 11134 192 280 67
Madison 14699 281 416 72
Marion 4239 108 162 24
Marshall 6517 139 69 17
Monroe 6833 179 191 55
Montgomery 1802 57 64 10
Neshoba 6670 208 228 60
Newton 3842 81 87 15
Noxubee 1873 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7166 133 270 40
Panola 6608 131 103 15
Pearl River 9608 240 210 42
Perry 2084 56 24 9
Pike 5870 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6802 107 86 13
Prentiss 4814 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22178 397 492 69
Scott 4746 98 117 19
Sharkey 646 21 45 8
Simpson 4486 116 164 20
Smith 2676 51 71 8
Stone 3621 65 88 14
Sunflower 4255 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2297 52 50 7
Tate 4645 114 80 20
Tippah 4751 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3681 93 103 28
Tunica 1610 39 19 3
Union 6128 94 132 23
Walthall 2201 64 69 14
Warren 6767 176 174 38
Washington 7497 163 202 41
Wayne 4412 72 80 13
Webster 2039 47 67 14
Wilkinson 1052 39 25 6
Winston 3160 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2388 47 82 22
Yazoo 4481 89 152 20
Total 505,266 10,129 11,297 2,097

 

 

