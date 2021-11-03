He admitted to killing five people, but his plea agreement helped him avoid the death penalty

A Mississippi man who admitted to killing five people will spend the rest of his life in state prison.

Bridell Barber of Yazoo City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to capital murder charges.

Barber was charged in the 2016 shooting of one man and the 2017 shooting of four men outside a club in Yazoo City. He was out on bond for the 2016 shooting when police said he committed the 2017 murders.

Through his plea deal, Barber avoided a possible death penalty sentence and will instead spend the remainder of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shortly after his arrest, investigators said Barber got upset on the night of the quadruple killings because another man was giving his girlfriend a ride home after a Super Bowl party at the club.