New coronavirus cases remain stable with latest reports, having plummeted down from delta wave high, but still double summer low
Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, November 3, 2021
The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained relatively flat Wednesday, far off the highs of three months ago, but more than double the lows of the summer months.
Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 395 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.
The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 505,661, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.
MSDH reported six new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,134.
Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.
Through Wednesday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.
For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 285 on Wednesday.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 384 with Wednesday’s update.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|4652
|122
|88
|18
|Alcorn
|5731
|103
|130
|20
|Amite
|2070
|56
|57
|9
|Attala
|3354
|90
|189
|36
|Benton
|1505
|39
|47
|10
|Bolivar
|6366
|151
|239
|33
|Calhoun
|2816
|49
|44
|7
|Carroll
|1705
|40
|52
|11
|Chickasaw
|3041
|67
|61
|15
|Choctaw
|1346
|27
|12
|0
|Claiborne
|1334
|38
|46
|9
|Clarke
|2979
|95
|132
|32
|Clay
|3097
|77
|41
|5
|Coahoma
|4198
|109
|138
|14
|Copiah
|4506
|93
|104
|15
|Covington
|4308
|95
|142
|39
|De Soto
|32488
|420
|124
|26
|Forrest
|13543
|253
|283
|60
|Franklin
|1215
|28
|44
|5
|George
|5056
|80
|73
|9
|Greene
|2214
|49
|57
|6
|Grenada
|3739
|108
|156
|32
|Hancock
|7773
|130
|72
|15
|Harrison
|34498
|546
|534
|77
|Hinds
|32201
|637
|853
|139
|Holmes
|2691
|88
|109
|20
|Humphreys
|1301
|39
|35
|9
|Issaquena
|193
|7
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|4678
|106
|135
|24
|Jackson
|24631
|386
|283
|41
|Jasper
|3374
|65
|46
|2
|Jefferson
|959
|34
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1725
|43
|9
|1
|Jones
|13934
|243
|237
|43
|Kemper
|1426
|41
|50
|10
|Lafayette
|8634
|140
|199
|56
|Lamar
|10552
|138
|56
|12
|Lauderdale
|12072
|323
|482
|108
|Lawrence
|2143
|40
|27
|2
|Leake
|4104
|89
|99
|17
|Lee
|15777
|236
|225
|43
|Leflore
|4691
|144
|240
|55
|Lincoln
|5483
|136
|208
|41
|Lowndes
|11139
|192
|280
|67
|Madison
|14725
|281
|416
|72
|Marion
|4242
|108
|162
|24
|Marshall
|6521
|139
|69
|17
|Monroe
|6842
|179
|191
|55
|Montgomery
|1804
|57
|64
|10
|Neshoba
|6670
|208
|228
|60
|Newton
|3851
|81
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1874
|41
|41
|6
|Oktibbeha
|7167
|133
|270
|40
|Panola
|6619
|131
|103
|15
|Pearl River
|9618
|240
|210
|42
|Perry
|2084
|56
|24
|9
|Pike
|5874
|155
|177
|44
|Pontotoc
|6804
|107
|86
|13
|Prentiss
|4830
|82
|101
|15
|Quitman
|1069
|28
|0
|0
|Rankin
|22230
|397
|492
|69
|Scott
|4747
|98
|117
|19
|Sharkey
|647
|21
|45
|8
|Simpson
|4491
|116
|165
|20
|Smith
|2677
|52
|71
|8
|Stone
|3625
|65
|88
|14
|Sunflower
|4256
|105
|124
|20
|Tallahatchie
|2298
|52
|50
|7
|Tate
|4649
|113 *
|80
|19 *
|Tippah
|4752
|81
|120
|14
|Tishomingo
|3686
|93
|103
|28
|Tunica
|1611
|39
|19
|3
|Union
|6130
|94
|132
|23
|Walthall
|2202
|64
|69
|14
|Warren
|6781
|176
|174
|38
|Washington
|7500
|164
|202
|41
|Wayne
|4412
|72
|80
|13
|Webster
|2040
|47
|67
|14
|Wilkinson
|1052
|39
|25
|6
|Winston
|3161
|91
|135
|39
|Yalobusha
|2391
|47
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|4487
|90
|152
|20
|Total
|505,661
|10,134
|11,300
|2,096
* Note: A death previously reported in Tate County was determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been removed.