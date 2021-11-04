Court documents: Small town Mississippi woman used cryptocurrency, cell phone apps to hire assassin in murder-for-hire plot

The Mississippi woman who was arrested for attempting to hire an assassin reportedly used cryptocurrency and her cellphone in her murder-for-hire scheme.

Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, of Pelahatchie was arrested on charges that she attempted to hire a hitman on the Internet.

Court documents indicate that Sledge used Bitcoin, a form of digital currency, to pay for a hitman and used the instant messaging application, WhatsApp, to provide photos of her intended victim.

Sledge reportedly made three Bitcoin payments totaling $10,000 on three separate days in early October. She was investigated for more than a month before she was arrested.

An undercover agent, posing as a hitman, contacted Sledge on Oct. 22, and had multiple conversations with Sledge about the murder plan.

During that time, Sledge not only confirmed that she was attempting to pay for the victim’s murder but also provided the agent with photos of the victim and photos of several vehicles that the victim normally drives via WhatsApp.

On Oct. 26, Sledge told the undercover agent that her intended victim was going to an area gas station to get breakfast and Sledge provided a description of the vehicle that the victim was driving, according to the cour documents.

That undercover agent then sent a photo taken of the victim to Sledge, and she confirmed that the person in the photo was her intended target.

According to court documents, Sledge met with the undercover agent on Nov. 1 in Rankin County, where she provided an additional cash payment and again discussed murdering the victim.

Sledge was soon after arrested and charged with using interstate commerce facilities to hire someone to commit a murder.