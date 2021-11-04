Deputy tax collector charged with embezzling taxpayer money, auditor says

A former deputy tax collector in a Mississippi county was arrested Thursday on a charge of embezzlement, the state auditor’s office said.

State Auditor Shad White’s office said Tiffany Loftin, a former tax collector in Rankin County, surrendered to authorities. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

An $11,519 demand letter, which included interest and investigative expenses, was presented to Loftin at her arrest, White said.

Loftin is accused of embezzling money from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. She allegedly manipulated accounting software in an attempt to hide her embezzlement scheme, White’s office said. During the investigation, security camera footage from the tax collector’s office captured Loftin stuffing recently-collected cash into her pants.

Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert reported Loftin to law enforcement.

“We will continue to protect your hard-earned tax dollars on all cases, big and small, around the state,” White said. “My position is that there will be zero tolerance for theft of taxpayer funds.”

If convicted, Loftin faces up to 20 years in prison or $5,000 in fines.