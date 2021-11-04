Mississippi shipyard worker dies days after job injury

A Mississippi shipyard worker died this week, days after he was injured on the job.

The Sun Herald reported that a spokesperson for Ingalls Shipbuilding issued a statement Tuesday confirming Randy Wade had died.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our fellow shipbuilder, Randy Wade, who was a tank tester injured October 27th when he was working aboard one of our Navy ships under construction,” the company spokesperson, Danny J. Hernandez, said. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Mr. Wade’s wife and family, friends and coworkers.”

Wade was taken from Pascagoula to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with a severe brain injury. His family, friends and community members held a prayer rally for him Sunday outside a church in Ocean Springs.

Wade’s wife, Robin, said in a Facebook post that he died peacefully in his sleep and was not in pain. She thanked people for their support.

“I have had the pleasure of spending the last ten years with him and if the outcome were the same I would do it all over again because there is no one like him on the face of this earth,” she wrote.