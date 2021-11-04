Number of new coronavirus cases in Mississippi remains flat, latest statistics indicate

Published 9:15 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The rate of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus remained largely unchanged Thursday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 381 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 506,042, meaning that 17 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 295 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported no new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,134.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, 46 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 58 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 290 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 381 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4652 122 88 18
Alcorn 5739 103 130 20
Amite 2070 56 57 9
Attala 3354 90 189 36
Benton 1505 39 47 10
Bolivar 6380 151 239 33
Calhoun 2816 49 44 7
Carroll 1708 40 52 11
Chickasaw 3041 67 61 15
Choctaw 1349 27 12 0
Claiborne 1334 38 46 9
Clarke 2980 95 132 32
Clay 3098 77 41 5
Coahoma 4198 109 138 14
Copiah 4507 93 104 15
Covington 4309 95 142 39
De Soto 32523 420 124 26
Forrest 13548 253 283 60
Franklin 1217 28 45 5
George 5058 80 73 9
Greene 2215 49 57 6
Grenada 3742 108 156 32
Hancock 7781 130 72 15
Harrison 34531 546 534 77
Hinds 32226 637 853 139
Holmes 2692 88 109 20
Humphreys 1302 39 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4683 106 135 24
Jackson 24640 386 283 41
Jasper 3375 65 46 2
Jefferson 960 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1725 43 9 1
Jones 13941 243 237 43
Kemper 1426 41 50 10
Lafayette 8644 140 199 56
Lamar 10554 138 56 12
Lauderdale 12085 323 482 108
Lawrence 2144 40 27 2
Leake 4104 89 99 17
Lee 15792 236 225 43
Leflore 4692 144 240 55
Lincoln 5483 136 208 41
Lowndes 11150 192 280 67
Madison 14726 281 416 72
Marion 4244 108 162 24
Marshall 6528 139 69 17
Monroe 6847 179 191 55
Montgomery 1804 57 64 10
Neshoba 6677 208 228 60
Newton 3859 81 87 15
Noxubee 1874 41 41 6
Oktibbeha 7170 133 270 40
Panola 6636 131 103 15
Pearl River 9623 240 210 42
Perry 2088 56 24 9
Pike 5878 155 177 44
Pontotoc 6812 107 86 13
Prentiss 4852 82 101 15
Quitman 1069 28 0 0
Rankin 22234 397 492 69
Scott 4747 98 117 19
Sharkey 647 21 45 8
Simpson 4495 116 165 20
Smith 2676 52 71 8
Stone 3628 65 88 14
Sunflower 4260 105 124 20
Tallahatchie 2298 52 50 7
Tate 4653 113 80 19
Tippah 4759 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3689 93 103 28
Tunica 1611 39 19 3
Union 6139 94 132 23
Walthall 2202 64 69 14
Warren 6782 176 174 38
Washington 7516 164 202 41
Wayne 4412 72 80 13
Webster 2042 47 67 14
Wilkinson 1053 39 25 6
Winston 3161 91 135 39
Yalobusha 2393 47 82 22
Yazoo 4492 90 152 20
Total 506,042 10,134 11,301 2,096

