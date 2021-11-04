Police: Mississippi man died in backyard after walking nearly a block from where he was shot looking for help

Published 6:07 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police believe a man died after he walked nearly a block from where he was shot trying to get help from nearby neighbors.

Police found Michael Winston, 50,  after he collapsed and died in the backyard of a house on Richard Circle in Canton.

Winston died from a single gunshot wound, police said.

Police said he lived a street away and dragged himself from his house, where they believe he was shot.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, when witnesses said they heard the gunshot.

No arrests have been made.

Canton police, along with Madison County sheriff deputies, are assisting in the investigation.

