Police: Mississippi man died in backyard after walking nearly a block from where he was shot looking for help
Published 6:07 am Thursday, November 4, 2021
Mississippi police believe a man died after he walked nearly a block from where he was shot trying to get help from nearby neighbors.
Police found Michael Winston, 50, after he collapsed and died in the backyard of a house on Richard Circle in Canton.
Winston died from a single gunshot wound, police said.
Police said he lived a street away and dragged himself from his house, where they believe he was shot.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday, when witnesses said they heard the gunshot.
No arrests have been made.
Canton police, along with Madison County sheriff deputies, are assisting in the investigation.