Two people charged after 5-year-old in Mississippi found abused

Published 6:20 am Thursday, November 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two people have been arrested by the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department after investigating an alleged child abuse incident involving a 5-year-old Mississippi child.

Charles Alexander Ewing, 30, and Kayla Marie Owens, 27, both of Iuka were both charged with Felonious Child Abuse on Oct. 29.

Kayla Marie Owens’ bond was set at $20,000. Charles Alexander Ewing’s bond was set at $50,000.

This case remains under investigation and more charges may be pending.

This case will be presented to the next Grand Jury.

