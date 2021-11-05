Autopsy confirms identity of human remains found in Mississippi woods. Death appears to be gunshot wound to head.

Autopsy and dental records have confirmed that human remains discovered on Booker Road on Tuesday last week belonged to 19-year-old Bill Cavin Jr., of Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said Thursday night.

Lee said the cause of Cavin’s death appears to be a gunshot wound to the head.

“I spoke with the family and they are devastated,” he said, adding his prayers are with them.

The Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating the death. Within a day of the remains being found, ACSO arrested 15-year-old Tayshon Holmes and charged him with murder as an adult.

He is detained at the Adams County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the sheriff’s office obtained GPS information from Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding missing teen Cavin Jr.

His last known location before his disappearance was near Morgantown Middle School at around noon on July 21.

Using cadaver dogs and support from several outside agencies, located the human remains approximately 250 to 300 yards in the woods from the 100 block of Booker Road on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Patten said enough evidence was recovered from the scene for the sheriff’s office to bring Holmes in for questioning as a person of interest. He added that after questioning Holmes, investigators felt confident enough to make the arrest without giving further details.

This investigation is still ongoing and could lead to further arrests or charges, he said.