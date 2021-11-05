Kidnapped Alabama child found safe in Mississippi; police say uncle was trying to smuggle her to father in Mexico

An Alabama 3-year-old reportedly kidnapped Thursday evening has been found safe by police in Mississippi.

Birmingham police said they responded to a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Ensley community after family members said the 3-year-old girl was kidnapped.

The family alleged that the child’s uncle was the kidnapper and that his aim was to take the girl either to Mexico where her father resides or to other family members in Honduras.

The child was found safe in Pearl, Mississippi, approximately 4 hours later, late Thursday night.

The uncle, Eli Sadiel Salgado Galindo, 19, was in custody, police said, though it was not clear if formal charges against him had been made.