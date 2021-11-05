Mississippi man reportedly connected to Jackson shooting found dead in vehicle on side of Louisiana highway
Published 1:06 pm Friday, November 5, 2021
A Mississippi man wanted in connection with a Jackson shooting was found dead in a vehicle on the side of the road in Louisiana.
Officials with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office report that Troy Prince, 23, of Jackson, was found dead inside a black Chrysler van on the eastbound shoulder of US Highway 90 just before Pier 90 in Luling, La., shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday
During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the subject as Prince, who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives made contact with investigators at Jackson Police Department, who reported that Prince was the focus of a shooting which occurred on Nov. 3, 2021, in Jackson.
Officials with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff say they are cooperating with Detectives with the Jackson Police Department and the investigation of the shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807.