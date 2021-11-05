National Guard soldier shot on Mississippi highway

Grenada police are looking for a shooting suspect that shot an Army National Guard soldier as she was driving her car on Highway 8.

Officials say someone in a red car pulled up next to Arianna Butts and opened fire as both were heading east on the highway. The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Jones Circle in Grenada.

Butts was reportedly in the area for National Guard training.

A helicopter flew Butts to a hospital to be treated for her injury.

Anyone with information in the case are asked to call the Grenada Police Department at 662-227-TIPS.