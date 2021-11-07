Mississippi police chief charged with DUI , TV station reports; it wasn’t his first time to be accused of DUI

A Mississippi police chief has been arrested for driving under the influence a TV station reported Sunday.

John Griffith, the police chief of Enterprise, Mississippi and a former police officer leader with the Meridian Police Department, was arrested recently and charged with DUI, WTOK-TV in Meridian reported.

Griffith resigned from his role as a lieutenant with the Meridian Police Department in 2020 after he was arrested for DUI charges in Alabama, the Meridian Star newspaper reported at the time.

In the 2020 arrest, Griffith was stopped by officers in Orange Beach, Alabama, after other motorists reported that Griffith was driving recklessly. He was stopped and determined by officers to be drunk, though he refused an intoxolizer test.