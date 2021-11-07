One person dies, two others injured in early morning fire at south Mississippi apartment complex

One person died and two others were injured in a deadly apartment fire in McComb early Saturday morning.

McComb police and fire departments are investigating the deadly apartment fire which started before 4 a.m. Saturday at the Community Parks Apartment Complex on Gillis Circle in McComb. The fire reportedly occurred at Building No. 4 in the complex.

WAPT in Jackson reports that officials have identified the man found dead as John Harris.

Two other people, Betty Jean Harris, 62, and Kevin Gooden, 42, were injured after jumping from a back window on the second floor of the apartment building. Both were taken to a local hospital.